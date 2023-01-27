Kyrgyzstan condemns armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan shared a publication on Twitter in connection with the terrorist attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, News.az reports.

"We condemn the armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran. We express our support and condolences to the Azerbaijani side in connection with the death of the head of the security service. We call for a thorough and objective investigation of the incident and bringing to justice those responsible," the ministry said in a publication.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

