Kyrgyzstan proud of Azerbaijan’s development - vice premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Altynay Omurbekova hailed the rapid devlolopment of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in all areas

Kyrgyzstan is proud of Azerbaijan’s development, said Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynay Omurbekova as she met with Azerbaijani ambassador to the country Hidayat Orujov, AZERTAC reports.

They exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Altynay Omurbekova hailed the rapid devlolopment of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in all areas, particularly in humanitarian one.

Ambassador Orujov praised the fact that Kyrgyz vice prime minister will attend the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum. He said that Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aytmatov’s 90th anniversary will be widely celebrated in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az