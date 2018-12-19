Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyzstan supports candidacy of Belarus representative for CSTO chief

Kyrgyzstan supports the candidacy of Belarus representative Stanislav Zasya for the post of the CSTO Secretary General, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said, according to news.am.

“This year the chairmanship of the CSTO passed to Kyrgyzstan, I have already received the secretary of the Security Council of Belarus [Stanislav Zas], we had a talk and I signed the decision,” Jeenbekov said.

He believes that one cannot leave such an important and necessary organization like CSTO without a secretary general.

Earlier the presidents of Kazakhstan also expressed support for Stanislav Zass.

