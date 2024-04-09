Kyrgyzstan to build secondary school in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan will build a secondary school in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev in Bishkek, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

It was highlighted that Kyrgyzstan's support for the peace process and constructive efforts is commendable. Kyrgyzstan's initiative to construct a secondary school in Khidirli village of Aghdam district serves as a prominent illustration of this support.

“Jeenbek Kulubayev remarked that the positive trajectory of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan's relationship development is encouraging, emphasizing the significant role that mutual visits play in furthering cooperation,” the ministry said in a statement.

