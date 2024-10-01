Kyrgyzstan to host Turkic States Summit on Artificial Intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bishkek is set to host the Turkic States Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on October 9-10, 2024, according to Kazinform.

This two-day innovation event will bring together government officials, leading AI experts, the business community, academia and the IT community from Turkic countries, Central Asia and around the world. The summit will be a unique platform to discuss the latest achievements in AI, share experiences and develop strategies to accelerate the implementation of AI in public administration, business and social initiatives.The summit will be attended by representatives of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS): Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey. Turkmenistan and Hungary will occupy the status of observer countries.Main objectives of the event:- Developing strategies for the development of AI in the Turkic world.- Promoting innovation and technological progress in the OTS countries.- Utilization of AI for preservation and development of Turkic languages.- Strengthening economic and scientific-technical cooperation in the field of AI.- Attracting investments in AI projects and startups.- Discussing ethical and legal issues related to the use of AI.Participation in the summit will provide a unique opportunity to meet leading experts, learn about the latest trends and innovations in AI, and establish partnerships for further cooperation. The event will become a platform for startups, where they will be able to present their projects to potential investors and establish connections with partners.The summit will also include master classes and workshops for IT developers, who will be able to improve their skills and familiarize themselves with the latest technologies.The summit program is designed for 2 days, with parallel discussions and expert debates on a wide range of AI-related issues.

News.Az