Kyrgyzstan Trading House opens in Baku

Kyrgyzstan’s Trading House, which has been inaugurated opened in Baku, will contribute to the development of business cooperation between the two countries, Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov said on Twitter, News.Az reports. 

“The Trading House will have a positive impact on trade growth. In my remarks, I also highlighted business services provided by the KOBIA, as well as opportunities for cooperation,” he tweeted.

