Kyrgyzstan’s modified flag hoisted at Ala-Too Square in Bishkek

On January 8, a ceremony to hoist the modified flag of Kyrgyzstan took place at Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, News.Az reports citing AKI Press.

The event was attended by MPs led by the Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev, the Head of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, State Secretary Suinbek Kasmambetov, and others.

Residents of Bishkek also observed the solemn ceremony, which took place to the accompaniment of the national anthem and a military orchestra, reported the press service of the Parliament.

Earlier, the parliament supported the bill aimed at improving the state flag, which was signed by the president on December 22, 2023.

The new state flag was raised on January 1 without a ceremony. However, the flag differed from the one approved by the Parliament. The Presidential Administration stated that the Cabinet made amendments and approved the design by the corresponding decree.

News.Az