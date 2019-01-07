L'Opinione: Nagorno-Karabakh, the light of hope

+ ↺ − 16 px

An article by Domenico Letizia, titled "Nagorno-Karabakh, the light of hope" dedicated to the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was published in the L'Opinione newspaper, one of the leading media outlets in Italy, on January 7, 2019.

The article reads:

"There is significant news about the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over the background of Western media outlets.

The Congress of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan was held in Baku in mid-December. Young Azerbaijani diplomat Tural Ganjaliyev has been appointed the chairman of the union. He replaced the former chairman of the community, 67-year-old Bayram Safarov. The news is important for the local communities of the region, as new diplomatic mechanisms can be set up to resolve the conflict.

Tural Ganjaliyev, was born in Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijani music, and spent his childhood near the house museum of famous Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. All this inspired him to receive music education in Shusha. After the occupation of Shusha in 1992, he moved to Baku and continued his education. However, he did not want to be a professional musician, he obtained bachelor and master degree in law specialty at Baku State University. Tural Ganjaliyev, who started his diplomatic service in 2004, first served in the Department of Security Problems of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, then in the embassies of Azerbaijan in Canada and the Czech Republic, as well as in the American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tural Ganjaliyev, who has experience in non-governmental organizations and human rights, represented the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan in the conference entitled "Human Rights and IDPs" in Austria in 2017.

"I am an internally displaced person since 1992. It's enough. I would like to use my inalienable right to return home to my native Shusha and my childhood." This is the first statement of Tural Ganjaliyev as the chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Sharing photos of the ruined musical school destroyed by the Armenian army in Shusha on his Facebook page, "Here I spent my childhood years studying music. We will return and restore all the destructed heritage of Azerbaijan," he said.

"The Armenian criminal gang, which is the continuation of the Serj Sargsyan regime, has been created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The Armenian population living there, ie the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is under the occupation of the so-called junta regime, they are under total control and deprived of all rights. The Armenian population has overthrown the Sargsyan regime by mass protests in April this year. Recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh indicate that the population was tired of the existence of this so-called criminal regime," he said in one of his first statements.

The main purpose of the young diplomat is to strengthen the role and demands of the Azerbaijani community, to ensure the equal rights of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the region. "During the negotiation process, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been identified as conflicting parties, Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as stakeholders. A fair and lasting solution to the conflict is impossible without the restoration of the legitimate and indivisible rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh community, including their return to their native lands. The regime of Serzh Sargsyan prevented the creation of a dialogue between each community and the two communities and did not allow them to do so. We believe that future communities should be encouraged to live together within the boundaries of these communities, which are equal partners, " he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 after Armenia's territorial claims to Nagorno-Karabakh, the territory of Azerbaijan. As a result of the war, Armenian forces occupied 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. Numerous resolutions and resolutions of international organizations requiring the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the return of internally displaced persons to their native homes, as well as resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 of the UN Security Council, are not fulfilled. The leadership of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is a young experienced diplomat, meaning that Azerbaijan wants to ensure the equal rights of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the region by strengthening the role of the Azerbaijani community in the region. The position of the Armenian community cannot be taken as a basis for determining the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani community, forced to leave the region due to ethnic cleansing, has the legal right to participate in determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Without acknowledging this right, it is inappropriate to ensure a fair and comprehensive settlement of the conflict. In the negotiations, Armenia always emphasizes the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians. The rights of a person, an ethnic group, can not be guaranteed by damaging the rights of another person, another ethnic group. It is the basis of international law and human rights."

News.Az

