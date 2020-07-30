LA mayor condemns Armenian violence against Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti has sent a letter to Azerbaijani Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev condemning the act of violence committed by Armenian radicals against peaceful Azerbaijani community members in the city, the Consulate General told News.Az.

In his letter, Mayor Garcetti said: “I was saddened to hear of the events that took place outside of the Consulate of Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 21. While I am unable to comment on an active LAPD investigation, I strongly condemn the actions of those who resorted to violence.”

Freedom of assembly and speech are the bedrock of American values, noted the mayor, adding. “Los Angeles is proud of our long tradition of peaceful protest and activism. Violence has no place in that tradition and is not tolerated in our city. The City will continue to work to ensure the safety of your community.”

News.Az