La Stampa: What can a carpet museum look like? Baku has an answer!

The famous Italian newspaper La Stampa spoke about the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy has created a section "Virtual journey to our National Museums" on its social network profiles, which allows the Italian public to visit museums in Azerbaijan online, get acquainted with new exhibitions, interesting items, and excursions.

The topic was also of interest to the famous Italian newspaper La Stampa. On April 20, an article headlined "What can a carpet museum look like? Baku has an answer!” by author Noemi Penna has been published in the newspaper's "Viaggi e Cucina" section.

“Wrapped carpet. This is an original form that can only belong to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. We are in Baku, Azerbaijan, and the topic of discussion is a unique museum dedicated entirely to the culture and art of carpet weaving,” the author said, referring to the museum's history, the museum's relocation to a new and promising building in Seaside National Park in 2014. It is said to resemble a carpet.

The article provides information about the interior of the building, as if entering the building, visitors feel like they are in a hanging tunnel.

The museum displays some of the world's largest carpet collections of 17th century Azerbaijan, as well as archeological finds and famous crafts, including ceramics, oil lamps, sewing, and jewelry.

It is reported that there are opportunities to get acquainted with a perfect view.

The article also notes that the museum displays simple and more complex hand-woven carpets, carpet weaving machines, wool, ropes, sacks, and other relevant exhibits from different periods depicting dragons, trees of hope, crosses and Islamic symbols.

The article says that due to the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum is closed to visitors, but the museum's collection and incredible treasure can be visited free of charge online.

"The virtual tour allows you to move freely between three floors, enjoy works of art and focus on the stories that attract our attention the most," the article reads.

