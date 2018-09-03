Labor fairs to be arranged in over 20 districts of Azerbaijan this month

Labor fairs to be arranged in over 20 districts of Azerbaijan this month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor & Social Protection continues organizing labor fairs in the districts of Azerbaijan.

Holding of labor fairs is expected in more than 20 districts of the country (Geranboy, Gobustan, Jalilabad, Gusar, Lerik, Bilasuvar, Barda, Astara, Agjabedi, Shabran, Zagatala, Balakan, Salyan, Agdam, Beylagan, Agdash, Tovuz, Yardymly, etc.). At the fairs, the unemployed and job-seekers will be offered vacant places in these districts and will be given directions to vacant places in accord with their choice and work skills, abc.az reports.

During labor fairs the persons wishing to apply for paid public works, as well as to be involved in vocational training in professions that meet the requirements of the labor market will be registered.

Reps of enterprises, whose vacancies to be presented, will also attend labor fairs.

News.Az

News.Az