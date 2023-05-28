Lachin city master plan presented to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The master plan of the city of Lachin was presented to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev informed the head of state of the measures envisaged in and works carried out as per the master plan.

The master plan was prepared by the Baku State Design Institute with involvement of the Swiss “sa_partners” firm.

The firm’s founding partner Dunja Kovári-Binggeli provided information about the master plan.

In the next 20 years, the city area will expand to cover 713 hectares, with the population predicted to reach 18,000 people.

According to the master plan, the city of Lachin will become a sustainable and innovative center characterized by "smart management", modern education and inclusive mobility solutions.

The city will have a hospital, Memorial Park where the Museum of Occupation and Victory Museum will be located. The pre-school and secondary educational institutions, vocational school, as well as cultural and tourism facilities will be created in the city.

News.Az