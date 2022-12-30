Lachin-Khankandi road: Number of peaceful Azerbaijani protesters keeps growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

More and more Azerbaijanis are joining the ongoing peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers’ temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

For 19 days, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road.

Despite the frosty weather, the protesters are holding posters and chanting slogans without creating any hindrance to traffic in both directions.

They demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands. The protesters state that they are not going to leave the area until their demands are met.

News.Az