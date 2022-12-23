Lachin-Khankandi road: Number of protesters keeps growing, demands remain unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the 12th straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

The number of protesters is growing day by day.

The protesters chant "Put an end to eco-terror!" and "Put an end to environmental crimes!" slogans with placards and banners in their hands.

The protesters’ demands remain unchanged - to end environmental terrorism and to create conditions for the monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits located in the area where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

News.Az