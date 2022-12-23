Yandex metrika counter

Lachin-Khankandi road: Number of protesters keeps growing, demands remain unchanged

  • Society
  • Share
Lachin-Khankandi road: Number of protesters keeps growing, demands remain unchanged

For the 12th straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

The number of protesters is growing day by day.

The protesters chant "Put an end to eco-terror!" and "Put an end to environmental crimes!" slogans with placards and banners in their hands.

The protesters’ demands remain unchanged - to end environmental terrorism and to create conditions for the monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits located in the area where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      