Lachin-Khankendi road: Free movement of Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles through protest area ensured

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of 14 supply trucks and three passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as two passenger cars moving towards Khankendi.

This once again proves that allegations of protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

