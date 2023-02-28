Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for humanitarian purposes: Russian FM
The Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for transportation of humanitarian cargo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.
"The Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for humanitarian purposes. We are currently working on these issues," Lavrov stated.