Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for humanitarian purposes: Russian FM

  • Politics
The Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for transportation of humanitarian cargo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"The Lachin-Khankendi road should only be used for humanitarian purposes. We are currently working on these issues," Lavrov stated.


