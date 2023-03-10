‘Lachin road has always been open for normal traffic,’ Baku responds to US ambassador to Armenia

Azerbaijan’s Lachin road has always been open for normal traffic, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Hajizada responded to the groundless allegations voiced by US ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien regarding the Lachin road.

“Lachin road has always been open for normal traffic, and it is not intended for illegal military and economic purposes,” the spokesman said.

“Azerbaijan takes all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement on the road. For transparency and security, border checkpoint control between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a must,” Hajizada added.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 89th straight day.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

The unimpeded passage of various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys, is ensured and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

