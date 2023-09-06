Lachin road open, no "blockade": Azerbaijani parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has said that the Lachin road is open and there can be no talk of any "blockade".

Gafarova's remarks came on September 5 during a meeting with the Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollar, News.Az.

Drawing attention to the false and fabricated propaganda carried out by Armenia around the Lachin road, the speaker noted that the highway is located in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Gafarova informed Kollar about Azerbaijan's proposal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the transportation of humanitarian goods to the city of Khankendi and the surrounding villages, but, unfortunately, faced rejection by the Armenian side.

Stating that the Armenian residents living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan, Gafarova recalled that the necessary steps are being taken to reintegrate them into Azerbaijani society.

News.Az