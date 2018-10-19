Land cover restored at 80 % of TAP's Greece and Albania routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), land cover at 80% of Greece and Albania`s routes have been completely restored, said TAP AG, the operator of the pipeline, AZERTAC reports.

According to the operator, overall, the land cover of the 618 km out of 765 km section of Greece`s and Albania`s routes has been restored and more than 77 percent of TAP projects, including engineering, procurement and construction, have been implemented.

At the beginning of September, major part of route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece, that`s to say, 540 km out of 550 km has already been cleared.

Nearly 538 kilometers of pipelines were laid and welded. 504 kilometers of pipe were buried and about 430 kilometers of land were restored.

TAP`s route through Albania is approximately 215 kilometers onshore and 37 km offshore in the Albanian section of the Adriatic Sea. The onshore section starts in the municipality of Devolli, in the Korça region, at the Albanian border with Greece, and arrives at the Adriatic coast 17 km north-west of Fier, 400 meters inland from the shoreline.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan`s Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP`s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

