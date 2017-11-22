Landmine explosion kills 3 Armenian soldiers in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Armenian soldiers died and one more was wounded in a landmine explosion in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the evening of Nov. 21.

According to Armenian media the blast claimed the lives of Gegham Zakaryan, 22, Sargis Abrahamyan, 19 and Sargis Melikyan, 20.



Another 19 year old soldier, Narek Hoveyan, was wounded in the blast and is currently in a serious condition.



An investigation has been launched into the incident.

