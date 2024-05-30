Landmines endanger lives, impede sustainable development: COP29 President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Landmines endanger human lives and impede sustainable development, said Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate.

He made the remarks in his video message to the participants of the 3rd International Conference on “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future”, which kicked off in the Azerbaijani city of Zangilan on Thursday, News.Az reports.Babayev stressed that Azerbaijan aims to create a green energy zone in its liberated territories.“By restoring ecosystems and reintroducing sustainable practices, we aim to turn these lands into green zones. We use innovative technologies and approaches such as smart cities and smart villages to ensure minimal emissions,” he said.Babayev said the green energy zone concept being applied in the region will also directly contribute to achieving the net-zero targets.“Solving this problem is a national priority not only for Azerbaijan. It is a global problem. That is why international cooperation and resource mobilisation are equally important. We call on the international community and development partners to join us in this mission,” he added.

