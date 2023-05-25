Landmines hinder safe return of people to liberated Azerbaijani territories: Former Kyrgyz deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Landmines hinder the safe return of people to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the former deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Djoomart Otorbaev, told journalists in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Djoomart Otorbaev is on a visit to Aghdam to take part in the second international conference on humanitarian mine action, themed "Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals. "

“I came to Karabakh to express my sympathy to the people of Azerbaijan,” Otorbaev said, expressing his support for the establishment of peace in the region.

The former Kyrgyz deputy premier praised Azerbaijan’s inclusion of the issue of combating mine pollution in its national priorities.

“Naturally, the Azerbaijani government focused on the restoration of the country’s liberated territories. To ensure the return of people to these areas, these lands must be cleared of mines,” he added.

News.Az