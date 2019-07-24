Yandex metrika counter

Landslides kill 6 in China

Landslides caused by heavy rains in southwestern China on Tuesday night have killed six people, officials said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Authorities in Guizhou province told Xinhua news agency that nearly two dozen houses have been buried with their occupants.

Some 11 people have been rescued from the rubble as emergency teams continue their efforts.

