Lapshin appeals to Azerbaijani Justice Ministry for his extradition to Israel

Attorney Edward Chernin has met with blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is in prison.

The attorney said that Lapshin was in good condition.

“He asked for his extradition to Israel. He has written a petition for this and given it to the chief of the detention facility, who will submit the petition to the Ministry of Justice,” the attorney said.

On July 26, Lapshin appealed to the Israel Embassy in Azerbaijan for his extradition to Israel instead of filing an appeal against the verdict on him.

Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on Thursday.

The charge against Lapshin under Article 281.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (public appeals against the state) was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Lapshin, who has citizenship of three countries, is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On 15 December 2016, he was detained in Belarus. On January 17, 2017, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on February 7.

Lapshin is charged under the Article 281.2 (public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

