Lapshin expresses his gratitude to Azerbaijani President

On 11 September, Alexander Laphsin who was pardoned by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote thank you letter, AzVision.az reports.

The letter says: “I was sentenced to 3 years in prison by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on 20 July, 2017. I was charged under the Article 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The charge against me under Article 281.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (public appeals against the state) was dropped due to a lack of evidence, according to AzVision.

Today I learnt that the decree was signed to pardon me. I am very grateful to you. I guess I have never waited for anything like this in my entire life!

I regret for the things I have done. I did not have knowledge of the issues happening in the region and neighborhood regions during my visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh.

Now, I acquired indisputable facts that Karabakh is a land of Azerbaijan and I realized that sooner or later Karabakh will be Azerbaijan. Hope, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be solved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

I want to express one more time my deep regret regarding the irresponsible behaviors of mine. I am very grateful for your kind understanding and compassion.

I wish to you, your family and Azerbaijani people health,longevity and prosperity. I do believe that Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories will be liberated.

Lapshin, who holds Russian, Israeli, and Ukrainian citizenship, paid illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in April 2011 and in October 2012, violating Azerbaijan’s laws on the state border and passports. He made statements against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against him on articles 281.2 (public calls directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic), and issued an international arrest warrant for him.

