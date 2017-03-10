Lapshin’s case is not an OSCE issue, says Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alexander Lapshin’s case is not an issue for the OSCE, and the criminal case was addressed between Azerbaijan and Belarus on bilateral basis, read a statement made by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the OSCE at the Permanent Council meeting on March 9.



The statement was made in a response to the Armenian delegation’s claim concerning Lapshin, APA reported.

“Lapshin is citizen of several states and they as a third party in this case follow legal developments,” said the statement. “Armenia has no relevance to this legal case, except for Lapshin’s case once again indicated that Armenia fraudulently attracts foreign nationals to illegal visits to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories and then tries to turn them into a tool for its political propaganda.”



The permanent mission once again called on journalists and foreign citizens to refrain from illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan without prior consent.



Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.



Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.



On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.



The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against him on articles 281.2 (public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic), and issued an international arrest warrant for him.

