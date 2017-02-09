‘Lapshin’s extradition dispelled Armenian myth’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alexander Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan has dispelled the Armenian myth about the sovereignty of Nagorno-Karabakh, APA cited Russian political analyst Ole

Kuznetsov called Lapshin’s extradition a ‘triumph of international law,’ noting that it showed that traveling to Nagorno-Karabakh is not a trip to tourism zone as presented by Armenia in Europe, but a criminal offense.

“I hope that the judicial system of Azerbaijan will convict this person, because the main reason for committing crimes is a sense of impunity,” he said.

He stressed that there is a good opportunity to prove that the article providing for punishment for the illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s borders is quite realistic.

“This will force those who paid visits to Nagorno-Karabakh or are planning to visit, to change their minds. If Azerbaijan’s judicial system passes a decision on Lapshin, the number of such crimes will drastically decrease,” Kuznetsov added.

Alexander Lapshin, who is a citizen of several countries, has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. In order to promote the illegal regime created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Lapshin presented Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh as an “independent state” on his social media account, and supporting the “independence” of the unrecognized regime he made public incitements aimed at violating Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity on April 6 and June 29, 2016.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Belarus rejected the complaint filed by Lapshin’s lawyer regarding his extradition to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

