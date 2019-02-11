Large fire breaks out at Armenia village school

+ ↺ − 16 px

There was a large fire Monday at a school in Shirak Province of Armenia.

At 4:57am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that fire had started in a classroom of the Saratak village school, according to news.am.

Three firefighting squads and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found that the fire had broken out in a classroom and on the roof of this school.

The fire was extinguished at 6:46am.

But the wooden structures of the roof, the school principal’s office, its door, two windows as well as two doors adjacent to the office were completely destroyed, whereas two safes and two windows were damaged by the fire.

News.Az

