Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor not put out after 27 hours

The work aimed at extinguishing the large fire, which broke out in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province, is underway for already more than a day.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that the work is still underway, the fire not having been put out yet. Currently, 450 to 500 hectares (ha) of grass-covered area is on fire.

As reported earlier, the minister of emergency situations is overseeing the firefighting efforts, and the minister of nature protection is also at the scene.

The Crisis Management Center had received an anonymous call, on Thursday at 6:50pm, informing that a grass-covered area was on fire nearby Artavan village in Vayots Dzor Province.

