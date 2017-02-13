Large number of ammunition found in liberated Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of ammunition have been found in the liberate Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district.

ANAMA has begun an operation in the village to clear an area of 280ha from mines and UXOs. The operation involved 90 personnel, 10 mine-detection dogs and 3 mind clearance vehicles, APA reports.

An area of 62,066 square meters and 11 houses were cleared, 5 UXOs and 2 120-mm mortar shells were neutralized. Another clearance operation is underway in a sowing area around the village.

On 24 January 2017, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to restore the liberated Jojug Marjanli village.

The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

