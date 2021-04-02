Large number of ordnance found in liberated Shusha city of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 pieces of unexploded ordnance were found in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, liberated from the Armenian occupation following the 44-day Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Chief of the Operational Headquarters of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Idris Ismayilov, told reporters on Friday, according to Trend.

Ismayilov said that the agency continues to search for mines in the buildings in Shusha city.

He noted that this work has been carried out since December 2020.

News.Az