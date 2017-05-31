Larijani reelected Iranian parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Larijani was elected as the speaker of Majlis (the parliament) for the second straight year on Wednesday, APA reported citing IRNA.

In the open session, 268 votes were cast to elect the chairman, from which Larijani won 204 votes and became the chairman of the parliament for the second consecutive year.



Larijani has been the speaker of the two previous parliaments for 8 years as well.

News.Az

News.Az