Las Vegas Mayor signs proclamation on 100th anniversary of ADR

The Mayor of Las Vegas signs a proclamation on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The Mayor of the City of Las Vegas of the U.S. State of Nevada Carolyn G. Goodman signed a congratulatory proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Muslim world’s first secular democracy (1918-20), Azerbaijan's Consulate General told News.Az.



In the proclamation, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the Mayor extends her best wishes “as this special anniversary is celebrated and as our two nations continue to strengthen and develop our friendship and partnership.”



It should be noted that known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas annually ranks as one of the world's most visited tourist destinations. It is the most populated city in the State of Nevada and the leading financial, commercial, and cultural center for the state.

