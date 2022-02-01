Lassa fever kills at least 32 in Nigeria

A Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has killed at least 32 people since the beginning of this year, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

According to a situation report by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of confirmed cases hit 74, while a total of 759 suspected cases were reported over the same period.

On Jan. 26, health authorities said they had activated Lassa fever emergency operations nationwide in response to the recent outbreak.

The NCDC said it remains committed to supporting state public health teams to reduce the fatality rate.

Lassa fever is a viral infection caused by the Lassa fever virus. The disease occurs all year round in Nigeria, but more cases are recorded during the dry season.

According to the NCDC, the disease killed at least 80 people in Nigeria last year.

