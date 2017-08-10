Last episode of 'Sea Cup 2017' international contest completes - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crews of the warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the "Sea Cup - 2017" international contest have completed all episodes of the international stage of the contest.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that within the framework of the competition, the military sailors competed in anchoring and buoy mooring.

According to the decision of the international judging panel, the first place was given to the military seamen of Azerbaijan for the best time to fulfill the episode - 14 minutes and 26 seconds.

The rest of the places were distributed as follows: the second place was awarded to the Iranian team, the third was awarded to Kazakhstan and the fourth place was awarded to the Russian military seamen.

