Last ISIS stronghold in Iraq liberated

Iraqi government troops have liberated the town of Rawa in the Anbar province, the last big stronghold of the ISIS terror group in the country, the offensive's commander, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah said.

"The troops and militia units, supported by the international coalition’s aircraft, have fully liberated the town of Rawa from the IS group," the Alsumaria TV channel cited him as saying.

According to the latest reports, militants have suffered heavy losses, the remaining members of illegal armed groups have fled to a desert in the country’s west.

The Iraqi military earlier announced the launch of the operation to free Rawa, located on the Syrian border, which had remained under the IS control since the summer of 2014. Ground forces advanced in three directions, supported by the US-led coalition’s aircraft.

