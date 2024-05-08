Last month was hottest April on record, says EU climate change service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last month was the hottest April on record, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“April 2024 was warmer globally than any previous April in the data record, with an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 15.03°C (59F), 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 average for April and 0.14°C above the previous high set in April 2016,” it said in a statement.Copernicus C3S also said that the global average temperature for the period of May 2023-April 2024 was also the highest on record, “0.73°C above the 1991-2020 average.”“Temperatures were most above average in eastern European regions,” it added.April 2024 was mostly “wetter than average over most of north-western, central and north-eastern Europe,” but it went drier than average particularly in “eastern Spain, peninsular Italy, the western Balkans, Türkiye, Ukraine and southern Russia, as well as Iceland,” said the service.

