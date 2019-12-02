Last plenary meeting of current Azerbaijani parliament may be held Dec. 3

The last plenary meeting of the current Azerbaijani parliament may be held on Dec. 3, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark in Baku at the parliamentary meeting on Dec. 2, Trend reports.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament stressed that there are unfinished projects that will be discussed at the plenary meeting on Dec. 3.

