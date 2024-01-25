Latest provocation in PACE once again reveals Islamophobic nature of this institution: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest provocation against Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has once again revealed the Islamophobic and crusading nature of this institution, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday.

"We were fully convinced of this when there was no response to the letter we sent on March 1, 2023, from the PACE co-rapporteurs for Armenia, calling on them to address the issue related to our right to return,” said the Community.

“Armenia’s MPs’ support for the anti-Azerbaijani PACE resolution demonstrates Armenia’s insincerity in its statements on peace. It is unacceptable to talk about a peace agreement on the one hand, while on the other to get involved again in the smear campaign against Azerbaijan, as was the case in the summer of 2023,” the Community added.





News.Az