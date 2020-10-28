Latest situation in Azerbaijan’s Barda after Armenian terror (VIDEO)
The search and rescue operations are underway in Azerbaijan’s Barda district center, which has been subjected to Armenia’s missile strikes on Oct. 28.
News.Az presents a video footage about the latest situation on the territory.
As a result of the missile attack on Barda by the Armenian Armed Forces, 21 people were killed and about 70 were wounded.