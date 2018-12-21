Latin America's Pacific Alliance to jointly strengthen region’s interests in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A part of premises of the Colombian Embassy in Azerbaijan has been granted for use by Charge d’Affaires for Chile in Azerbaijan Gabriel Leopoldo Jara Maldonado,

With her arrival in Baku, Latin America's Pacific Alliance has been fully formed, according to the embassy.

The embassies of Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and Peru will work together in Azerbaijan, and will strengthen not only bilateral relations but also the interests of the region, the embassy noted.

News.Az

News.Az