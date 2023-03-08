Yandex metrika counter

Latvia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners - President Ilham Aliyev

Relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan develop very successfully. Both countries are strategic partners, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Latvia Egils Levits, News.az reports.

The head of state underlined that the Declaration on Strategic Partnership had been signed between the two countries several years ago, saying “ And really we act as strategic partners.”


