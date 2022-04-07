Latvia authorities intend to freeze assets of Russian, Belarusian sanatoriums

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvian authorities turned to a court to freeze the assets of Russian and Belarusian sanatoriums due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Lsm.lv news portal.

According to Latvia’s Justice Ministry, information was sent to a country’s court that "Yantarny Bereg" and "Belarus" sanatoriums belong to the state structures of Russia and Belarus.

The sanatoriums are also included in the list of legal entities in the register of enterprises related to sanctions.

Earlier, Latvia’s Justice Minister Janis Bordans said that the value of real estate owned by Russians exceeds 100 million euros. In addition, on Wednesday the Ministry of Justice froze the assets of the House of Moscow located in Riga. This cultural and business center, which opened in 2004, was financed by the Moscow City Hall. As the head of the House of Moscow, Eduard Tsekhoval, explained to reporters, the assets were frozen only because the money came through Russia’s Alfa Bank sanctioned by the West.

News.Az