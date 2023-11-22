Latvia interested in expanding economic, commercial ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia is interested in expanding economic and commercial relations with Azerbaijan, said Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Daiga Mierina as she met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the country Elnur Sultanov, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Sultanov noted that the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the two countries was signed during President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Latvia in 2017. He stressed the important role of interparliamentary ties in deepening the two countries` cooperation.

The ambassador emphasized that this year’s reciprocal visits contributed to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, adding that the two countries enjoy wide potential for future cooperation in various areas.

Daiga Mierina hailed the successful development of bilateral relations, noting that partnership with Azerbaijan is important for Latvia. She stressed the significance of reciprocal visits and the activities of friendship groups in terms of developing relations between the two countries` parliaments.

The speaker pointed out that there are good opportunities for future cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az