Latvia keen on enhancing agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia is keen on enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector, Raivis Kronbergs, State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Agriculture, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.Kronbergs noted that Latvia is developing some business directions in the field of agriculture with Azerbaijan.He said that the development of enterprises is related to dairy and fish products. "We want to sign a new memorandum, which envisages the strengthening of cooperation in terms of the exchange of experience in business and educational issues in the field of agriculture, and the development of business solutions," Kronbergs added.

News.Az