Latvia set to ban Belarus-registered vehicles amid EU sanctions

Latvia will impose a ban on vehicles registered in Belarus from operating within its borders or crossing into the country from Belarus or Russia, effective November 1.

The legislation, passed by Latvia's parliament, the Saeima, aims to address concerns over the circumvention of EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.Latvian authorities claim that Belarus has been used as a backdoor into Russia for the import of goods sanctioned by Brussels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In light of this practice, the EU tightened sanctions on Belarus in June."Taking into consideration the new EU restrictions, enforced from July 1 against Belarus for its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, vehicles registered in Belarus will be forbidden from use in Latvia, as well as from crossing the border into Latvia from either Belarus or Russia," American weekly Barron’s quoted the Saeima as saying.The parliament added that the new law would “prohibit passenger cars registered in Belarus to enter the EU through Latvia-Belarus and Latvia-Russia border crossing points."Belarus-registered vehicles already in Latvia must either be driven back to Belarus or re-registered by October 31. Vehicles will be permitted to transit the country once after registering online.Exceptions exist for diplomatic and consular vehicles and those being used for humanitarian purposes, including evacuations and repatriations.The law will also not apply to specially adapted vehicles for people with mobility impairments visiting family, or to vehicles with special dispensation issued by the foreign ministry on national security grounds.The move follows similar legislation against Russian-registered vehicles enacted earlier this year.

News.Az