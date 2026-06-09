Latvia to apply Ukraine’s methods for fighting drones

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Latvia and Ukraine have signed a comprehensive defense cooperation agreement that includes sharing Ukraine’s experience in countering drones and enhancing collaboration between their defense ministries.

The agreement was signed by Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting of leaders from the Baltic and Northern European countries in Tallinn, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

One of the key areas of the agreement will be sharing Ukraine’s experience with Latvia in protecting its airspace from drone attacks. This includes both military and civilian practices developed by Ukraine over the years of full-scale war.

According to him, close cooperation between the defense forces of the two countries, as well as the exchange of knowledge, experience, and resources, will allow for more effective strengthening of national security and adaptation of defense capabilities to modern threats.

Later at a press conference, the Latvian prime minister emphasized that the country must protect its own airspace, and that Ukraine’s experience in this area is currently unmatched anywhere in the world.

Citing information received from the President of Ukraine, Kulbergs noted that up to 93% of Russian military casualties on the battlefield are currently caused by the use of unmanned aerial systems. According to him, Russia loses up to 35,000 servicemen every month.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is already sharing its experience in countering drones with countries in the Middle East and is ready to do the same for its European partners. To this end, Kyiv can send groups of Ukrainian specialists to friendly nations.

The president also stated that Russia may be deliberately using electronic warfare to divert Ukrainian drones off course in order to provoke tensions between Ukraine and European Union member states.

At the same time, Ukraine will continue to launch long-range strikes against military targets on Russian territory. Zelensky called these “long-range sanctions” and emphasized that they are a response to Russian attacks.

The signed agreement also provides for support for the export of Ukrainian products to develop the capabilities of the Latvian National Armed Forces, and in the event of support for Ukrainian industry, the parties will consider opportunities for localizing production, joint projects, and technology transfer.

In addition, Latvia reaffirmed its political support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO, the continued supply of products from its own defense-industrial complex, the training of Ukrainian military personnel, and investments in international support funds.

At the same time, Riga plans to allocate up to 5% of GDP to defense, develop unmanned capabilities, drone detection systems, electronic warfare, and air defense systems, with a particular focus on border regions.

News.Az