Latvia to deliver combat drones to Ukraine soon

In the coming days, Latvia will provide the first batch of a consignment of over 2,500 combat drones to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The first delivery will see 300 of the remotely piloted vehicles transferred to Kyiv as part of a package worth €4 million. It comes after Riga supplied 135 drones along with electronic warfare equipment in April and May to the value of €1 million.The drones are being provided under the auspices of an international ‘drone coalition’ grouping 14 countries, of which Latvia is a leading member along with the U.K.“The drone coalition is gaining momentum,” Latvian public broadcaster LSM quoted Defense Minister Andris Sprūds as saying. “In the next package, more than 2,500 drones produced by seven Latvian companies will be sent to Ukraine.”Sprūds went on to say that the coalition was working to supply drones of various types and capacities in line with the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been a crucial part of Kyiv’s armory in its war with Russia.LSM reported that the country’s Ministry of Defense has allocated €20 million this year for the drone coalition, half of which is earmarked for the procurement of Latvian-produced equipment. Riga will continue to purchase Latvian-made UAVs, mostly so-called FPV (First-Person View) units, until the end of the year, LSM wrote.The Latvian government also intends to ramp up R&D in the field, with Sprūds announcing that “significant funds are being invested in the further development and implementation of drone technology."The Kyiv Independent reported that Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, with plans to produce at least a million drones this year alone.

