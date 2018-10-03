Latvian citizen off Azerbaijan’s “black list”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egliens also asked for permission to visit Azerbaijan in the future

A citizen of the Republic of Latvia, an employee of the travel agency IMPRO Travels, LTD has sent a letter to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry asking for removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In his letter, Harijs Egliens noted that he travelled to Nagorno-Karabakh in October 2015 and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He underlined that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect for Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Egliens reaffirming his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations, expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Expressing regrets for this visit Egliens mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the seized lands of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

Egliens also asked for permission to visit our country in the future.

Appeal by the Latvian citizen was considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the list.

News.Az

News.Az