Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan suspends visa issuance over coronavirus fears

Latvia’s Embassy in Azerbaijan has suspended the visa issuance process over coronavirus fears.

“Due to the spreading of the coronavirus (COVID 19), the Government of the Republic of Latvia has declared a state of emergency until 14 April 2020. All flights, train and bus services to Latvia are canceled. Therefore Schengen visa applications with an entry date to Latvia before 14 April are no longer accepted at the VFS Global Center who is representing the Embassy of Latvia in Baku for visa issues,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The Embassy is closed to the public until 29 March 2020.

On March 11, the World Health Organization earlier declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. The global death toll now numbers over 7,000, with more than 180,000 confirmed cases.

